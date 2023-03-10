Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.31

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 17309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on VBTX shares. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Stock Down 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In related news, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,849.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,602,000 after buying an additional 328,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,145,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,998,000 after acquiring an additional 52,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,657,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 72,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 32.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,299,000 after acquiring an additional 645,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.