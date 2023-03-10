Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 227,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 90.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $23.16.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.81 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

