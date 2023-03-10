Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,128 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 520.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

