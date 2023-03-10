Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Omnicell by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 28.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $211,996.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,730.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $211,996.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,730.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,496 shares of company stock worth $968,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Stock Down 5.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $52.93 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $138.50. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 529.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average is $66.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

