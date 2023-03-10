Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,972,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,469,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,563,000 after purchasing an additional 773,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 112,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $47.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -70.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNO. TheStreet lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

