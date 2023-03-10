Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Voya Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also

