Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 95,583 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,905,555,000 after purchasing an additional 456,282 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,345,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $202,587,000 after purchasing an additional 115,972 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,794,000 after purchasing an additional 358,403 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,104,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $160,294,000 after acquiring an additional 268,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,219,000 after acquiring an additional 308,364 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $48.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

