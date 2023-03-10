Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,043 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.4% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.65 and its 200 day moving average is $145.98.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

