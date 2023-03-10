WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock Position Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in WEX by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 490,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,298,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in WEX by 2,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.09.

WEX Stock Down 2.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE WEX opened at $185.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.20. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,295.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,634 shares of company stock worth $5,126,036 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.