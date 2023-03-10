Whitbread (LON:WTB) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,651.92

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,651.92 ($43.91) and last traded at GBX 3,063 ($36.83), with a volume of 581016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,098 ($37.25).
Several brokerages have recently commented on WTB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.09) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($42.21) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($50.51) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,690 ($44.37).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,011.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,713.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,990.91, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
