Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.19.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $123.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

