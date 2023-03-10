Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Position Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Woodward were worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average is $95.86.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Stories

