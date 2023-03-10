WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $177.59

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$177.59 and last traded at C$177.10, with a volume of 10671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$176.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of WSP Global to a “sell” rating and set a C$147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$181.45.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$169.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$162.62. The stock has a market cap of C$21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

About WSP Global

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

(Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.