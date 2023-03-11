10,987 Shares in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,244,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 483.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 514,040 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 234.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 264,484 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SandRidge Energy Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of SD stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $508.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $29.28.
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.
