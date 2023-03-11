11,237 Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 641,444 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,762,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,424,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 411.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 188,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,375.00%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

