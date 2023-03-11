11,686 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of News by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,340 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,481,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,494,000 after acquiring an additional 981,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in News by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 680,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at News
In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
News Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of News stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
News Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.
News Profile
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on News (NWSA)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.