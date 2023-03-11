13,061 Shares in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 74,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,237.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at $408,237.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,496 shares in the company, valued at $976,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NWBI stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

