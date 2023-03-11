17,053 Shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after buying an additional 560,279 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,800,000 after buying an additional 5,427,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,441 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,502,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,335,000 after purchasing an additional 945,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.
ALLO opened at $5.70 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
