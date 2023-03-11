17,404 Shares in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 34.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 517,563 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 22.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,998,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,520,000 after acquiring an additional 368,126 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 361,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Shares of STN opened at $56.70 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities. Its services include engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics from initial project concept and planning through to design, construction administration, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation.

