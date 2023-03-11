17,920 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

