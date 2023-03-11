18,759 Shares in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Interface Price Performance

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $489.21 million, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.90. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.65 million. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

