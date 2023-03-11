24,332 Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTGX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after buying an additional 3,519,461 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,881,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,558.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 303,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 285,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 670.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 257,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 223,967 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $25.00 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.01.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

PTGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

