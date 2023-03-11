24,984 Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNIT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uniti Group Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Kenny Gunderman bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,244.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uniti Group stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -545.40%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

