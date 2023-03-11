3,349 Shares in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,349 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 73.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 55.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 5,533.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of PFBC opened at $62.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.32. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $76.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Preferred Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

