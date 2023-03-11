3,693 Shares in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 173,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 51,534 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $650.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.20. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.