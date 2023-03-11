41,655 Shares in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Noodles & Company

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 6,411 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $31,734.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,021,971 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,756.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

NDLS stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.20 million, a PE ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Noodles & Company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDLS. StockNews.com raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Noodles & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.