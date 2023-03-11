49,956 Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.09) to €16.00 ($17.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.21) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.