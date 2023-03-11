49,956 Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60.
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.
