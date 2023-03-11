5,556 Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,556 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CATY. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 51.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $38.51 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

