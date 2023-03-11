67,052 Shares in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVCA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,151,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp India Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Investcorp India Acquisition stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Investcorp India Acquisition Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

