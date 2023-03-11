69,774 Shares in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QFTA. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 215.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 2.1% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 72,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPO LLC raised its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 108.4% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 380,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 197,810 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 16.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,584,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 227,149 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of QFTA stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

