8,792 Shares in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $68,448.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $746,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,457. Insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Trading Down 13.0 %

StepStone Group stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $35.16.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.15 million. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on StepStone Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

StepStone Group Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

