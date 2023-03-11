A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

A. O. Smith Trading Down 2.0 %

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $66.10 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Stories

