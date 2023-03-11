AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 188,649 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 18.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 808,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 124,345 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 85,102 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,859,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,180,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

