Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.84. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 233,328 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $59,268.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,993.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,015. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACRS. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. The company has a market cap of $526.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 420.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

