Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock Holdings Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 181,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 61.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 256,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 97,208 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 63.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 64,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 25,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.4% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adams Natural Resources Fund

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $29,995.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,899 shares in the company, valued at $202,986.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of PEO opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $24.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

