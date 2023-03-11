Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,486,000 after purchasing an additional 353,109 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $13,291,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 337,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 104,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $13,969,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 166,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 55,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.21.

AMG stock opened at $144.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

