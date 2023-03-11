Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AFN. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.75.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Stock Down 1.1 %

AFN stock opened at C$61.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6,190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$28.80 and a 12 month high of C$62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.