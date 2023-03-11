Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

About Alaunos Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRT. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,730,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alaunos Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,720,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,419,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 673,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

