Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stake Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Alight were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Alight by 20.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight Trading Down 1.8 %

Alight stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALIT. Wedbush began coverage on Alight in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

About Alight

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.