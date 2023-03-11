Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 23rd

Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Thursday, March 23rd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd.
Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
BATS CAOS opened at $9.40 on Friday.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (CAOS)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.