Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,731.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,615,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,780,148 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,215,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,928.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,062,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,381,114 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,766,730 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,845,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,462.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,788,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average is $96.83. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

