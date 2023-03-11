Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,728.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,120 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,381,114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,731.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,615,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,331,000 after purchasing an additional 31,780,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,766,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

