AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TC Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $38.89 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 458.62%.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.