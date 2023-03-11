AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1,318.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 115,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 14.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 211.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WING. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $165.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.67. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $193.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.