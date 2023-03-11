AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $391,000 Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Featured Stories

