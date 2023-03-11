AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 73.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 72.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Webster Financial Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $43.03 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $60.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

