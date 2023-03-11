AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 70,965 Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 70,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 133.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 1,209.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 21.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $4.12 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $22.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $271.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, COO Kevin Norrett sold 8,596 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $39,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Codexis news, COO Kevin Norrett sold 8,596 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $39,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,826 shares of company stock worth $773,384 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

