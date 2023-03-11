AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,029,000 after buying an additional 24,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,449,000 after buying an additional 123,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,900,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of MDB opened at $194.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.75 and its 200 day moving average is $203.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $471.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup cut their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,045,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

