Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($35.11) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ALO stock opened at €27.43 ($29.18) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €26.50 and its 200 day moving average is €23.06. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($27.29) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($39.76).

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.