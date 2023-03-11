Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.27, but opened at $20.60. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alta Equipment Group shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 153,156 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 11.8 %

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $547.23 million, a PE ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is 115.00%.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

